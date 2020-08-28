There’s bad. There’s worse. Then there’s this.

Kimberly L. Aponte, 19 years old of Hackensack is charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter. Of her own newborn baby boy. The following is all according to Bergen County Prosector Mark Musella, as described by NJ.com.

Aponte knew she was pregnant and due in late August/early September.

Never sought prenatal care.

Hid the pregnancy from everyone but her boyfriend.

Gave birth on the toilet in her home at 3 a.m. on Saturday and the baby, in Aponte's own words, “fell into the toilet.”

She watched the baby moving its arms, legs and hands.

She left the baby in the toilet for hours as she cleaned the bathroom.

By 8 a.m., believing the baby was dead, wrapped it in plastic then a towel with the intention of eventually burying it behind their apartment building.

Authorities say the woman’s father found the dead baby inside a hamper later that day and called 911 at 1:08 p.m. Imagine finding your own dead grandson never having known your daughter was pregnant. When authorities arrived they found the dead baby on the kitchen counter partially wrapped up in a towel. Aponte was found in her room near a small amount of blood and was taken to a hospital, authorities say.

According to the affidavit, the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s office reported autopsy findings that the baby boy was “full-term, born alive, well-nourished, well-developed, and well-hydrated.” A detective in the affidavit said the “medical examiner determined the baby was fully capable of living.”

Perhaps worst of all, a detective said in court documents she left the baby in the toilet “because she realized it would change her life.”

She had months to come to that realization and she had options. No matter your feelings on abortion, you need to admit terminating a pregnancy very early on would have been kinder than this. Kinder still, we have NJ’s Safe Haven act. Anyone can bring an unwanted baby to any police station or emergency room in the state up until the baby is 30 days old and surrender the child into safe hands no questions asked, no repercussions. Kindest of all, put the baby up for adoption. So many families would have loved to raise this little guy.

Left to die in a toilet. Because it would change her life? Her life is changed, all right. The depravity here leaves me searching for answers. This act seems to go against every natural human instinct we have. I guess I should be glad I’m shocked. It lets me know in this cold, hard world I still have some humanity left.

I only wish I could have shared it that night.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.