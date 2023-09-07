No remorse from man convicted of beating NJ inmate with microwave

🚨 A jury found Byad Lockett guilty of hitting Jayshawn Boyd with a microwave

🚨 The judge said Lockett smirked in court

🚨 Lockett must serve at least 85 percent of his 20-year sentence

The Essex County Jail inmate who used a microwave oven to beat a fellow inmate was sentenced to 20 years in prison for what the judge called an inhumane act.

A jury found Byad Lockett guilty in June of hitting Jayshawn Boyd multiple times with a microwave oven, a multi-gallon beverage dispenser and a broom in September 2021 after beating him unconscious by punching him in the face and stomping on his head. Boyd suffered traumatic brain injuries that has left him permanently impaired.

The jury found Lockett guilty of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, and third-degree possession of a microwave for an unlawful purpose.

During the sentencing, Judge Ronald Wigler called the beating "savage," "barbaric" and "inhumane," according to Stephens. Lockett was admonished by Wigler for smirking and smiling while video of the beating played in the courtroom.

Lockett apologized for the attack and said he was not on his medications at the time.

Concurrent sentences

Wigler ruled that Lockett must serve 85 percent, or 17 years, of his 20-year sentence before being eligible for parole. It will be served concurrently with a 12-year sentence for an unrelated attempted murder

Video surveillance captured the entire attack, which lasted approximately two minutes.

Only one corrections officer was assigned to the common area at the time of the attack, and Stephens says he fled out of fear for his own safety. He called for assistance, and corrections officers were able to get control of the situation.

