No bones about it, NJ family protests SCOTUS in most unusual way (Opinion)

Most of the country was in disagreement with the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. When the ruling was announced protests sprang up across New Jersey.

Even before the decision, teenagers were also voicing their opinion. A clash among students occurred in May at what was supposed to be a peaceful protest at Hunterdon Central Regional High School.

Add to the disappointment one family that lives in Clark on Valley Road. They launched an unusual protest of their own using…a dinosaur.

This pic almost says it all. A large dinosaur skeleton gracing the front lawn has a sign added to it reading: SCOTUS Will you bring me back next?

Implying the decision to overturn federal protection for a woman’s right to choose is an epic step backwards in the wrong direction.

This dinosaur sentry stands over its opinionated sign on the well-traveled road. Who’s going to argue with this intimidating fellow?

The backstory is deeper though. The protest sign is new but the skeleton is not. I don’t know the folks who live there but I have passed that property for many years and I can tell you that dinosaur has been there for a very long time.

I don’t know why it is there. I’ve wondered if a paleontologist resides at the home. Or just a dinosaur fan. Or perhaps some other meaning.

In any event, at holidays they will playfully place a Santa hat on its head. I feel like I’ve seen rabbit ears on it at Easter. And sometimes, if the disaffected mood is just right, it might be used to express how outlandishly they feel SCOTUS has behaved.

It’s the first time I recall seeing it being used for a serious protest. There was also a rainbow banner on the door which is telling of how they must be feeling since Justice Clarence Thomas indicated he wants to come after gay marriage next.

