No big winner Saturday — Powerball jackpot grows to nearly $400 million
The Powerball jackpot grows again, as no one won it all from the numbers drawn on Saturday night.
The winning numbers were: 2, 9, 17, 36, 67, the Powerball drawn was 18 and the Power Play "Megaplier" was 2x.
One ticket sold in NJ, which matched four numbers and the Powerball, is worth $50,000.
The jackpot, which has not been won since November 2, grows to an annuity value of $394 million ($274.6 million cash).
It's been about 8 months since New Jersey was home to a big jackpot winner in either the Powerball or Mega Millions games.
A winning Powerball ticket with an annuity of $315 million was sold at a Hackensack ShopRite in May.
Michael J. Weirsky of Alpha in Warren County won a $273 million Mega Millions jackpot in March 2019. He nearly lost the ticket after leaving it on the counter at the Quick Chek where he bought it. A Good Samaritan gave the ticket back to the clerk, who returned it to Weirsky when came looking for it.
