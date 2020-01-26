The Powerball jackpot grows again, as no one won it all from the numbers drawn on Saturday night.

The winning numbers were: 2, 9, 17, 36, 67, the Powerball drawn was 18 and the Power Play "Megaplier" was 2x.

One ticket sold in NJ, which matched four numbers and the Powerball, is worth $50,000.

The jackpot, which has not been won since November 2, grows to an annuity value of $394 million ($274.6 million cash).

It's been about 8 months since New Jersey was home to a big jackpot winner in either the Powerball or Mega Millions games.

A winning Powerball ticket with an annuity of $315 million was sold at a Hackensack ShopRite in May.

Michael J. Weirsky of Alpha in Warren County won a $273 million Mega Millions jackpot in March 2019. He nearly lost the ticket after leaving it on the counter at the Quick Chek where he bought it. A Good Samaritan gave the ticket back to the clerk, who returned it to Weirsky when came looking for it.

