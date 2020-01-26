No big winner Saturday — Powerball jackpot grows to nearly $400 million

Powerball card (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

The Powerball jackpot grows again, as no one won it all from the numbers drawn on Saturday night.

The winning numbers were: 2, 9, 17, 36, 67, the Powerball drawn was 18 and the Power Play "Megaplier" was 2x.

One ticket sold in NJ, which matched four numbers and the Powerball, is worth $50,000.

The jackpot, which has not been won since November 2, grows to an annuity value of $394 million ($274.6 million cash).

It's been about 8 months since New Jersey was home to a big jackpot winner in either the Powerball or Mega Millions games.

A winning Powerball ticket with an annuity of $315 million was sold at a Hackensack ShopRite in May.

Michael J. Weirsky of Alpha in Warren County won a $273 million Mega Millions jackpot in March 2019. He nearly lost the ticket after leaving it on the counter at the Quick Chek where he bought it. A Good Samaritan gave the ticket back to the clerk, who returned it to Weirsky when came looking for it.

