No arrests yet in Irvington, NJ homicide

The fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Orange man two days after Christmas in Irvington is now being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force.

Khaleel Powell was shot on the 400 block of Stuyvesant Avenue on Monday, Dec. 27, and pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

