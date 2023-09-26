🔵 NJ man arrested for crash that hurt 8 people

🔵 Driver was off-duty law enforcement officer

🔵 Defendant ‘under the influence’ in crash, police say

An off-duty Essex County Sheriff’s Officer was “under the influence” during a three-vehicle crash that left eight people hurt over a year ago, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced on Monday.

Michael Johnson, of Irvington, was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Secaucus on Monday on charges stemming from the three-SUV crash in Kearny at an entrance ramp to Route 280.

The 36-year-old Johnson has been charged with three counts of second-degree aggravated assault, three counts of third-degree assault by auto and five counts of fourth-degree assault by auto.

Essex County Sheriff's Office vehicle (Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

Off-duty officer allegedly ‘under the influence’ in NJ crash

Johnson an Essex County Sheriff’s Officer, was not on duty at the time of the crash on June 4, 2022.

That Saturday night just after 11:20 p.m., Kearny police responded to the crash, in the area of Harrison Avenue and the Route 280 entrance ramp.

Investigators found Johnson was “under the influence” while driving a Jeep Cherokee east when it crashed into a Chevy Traverse and a Nissan Rogue in the westbound lane of traffic.

Essex County Officer arrested for Hudson County crash (Google Maps, Canva) (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

No other details were disclosed about whether Johnson had consumed alcohol or some other substance.

On Monday, Johnson was taken to Hudson County jail, pending his first court appearance.

