No active shooter: Overlook hospital lockdown a false alarm

SUMMIT — Overlook Medical Center was placed on lockdown for nearly two hours Wednesday, as police responded to a report of a "suspicious individual, possibly with a handgun."

Summit police said about 2 p.m., the hospital and its other facilities were placed on lockdown while access was restricted and surrounding roads temporarily were closed by law enforcement.

A floor-by-floor, room-by-room search was carried out by police, involving the entire hospital, MAC buildings and all neighboring parking structures.

The person of interest was located and cleared of any involvement, according to a written release.

Police did not elaborate further, including whether the person was found with a weapon.

The campus was cleared and reopened, along with surrounding roads, around 3:40 p.m.

