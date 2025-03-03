NJ’s weather forecast for the next three days: Cold, nice, wet

The Bottom Line

March is the epitome of a middle-of-the-road, transition month here in New Jersey. It can be warm — as we saw on Saturday. It can be be cold — as we saw on Sunday. It is often windy — as we saw throughout the weekend. It can be wet and dry. And sometimes snowy too.

There is a wide variety of seesawing weather in the forecast. Coming up this week: One cold day, one nice day, one wet day, and then another blustery cooldown.

Actually, the only thing missing? Substantial wintry weather. Climatological spring began March 1st. Astronomical spring — the Vernal Equinox — arrives March 20.

Monday

We are bundling up again bigtime Monday, as Mother Nature reminds us that it is still winter.

The day is starting with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s Monday afternoon.

Fun fact: At Trenton, this will be the 51st day of the winter season where temperatures did not reach 40 degrees. That falls in the top six all-time, and the highest count in a decade (2014-15). The record is 74 set in 2002-03.

While it will be unseasonably cold, about 10 degrees below normal, it will be sunny with light winds and dry weather.

Monday night will be another freeze, with lows in the mid 20s. Probably teens in the coldest spots. For the record, even though we are warming up through midweek, this will almost certainly not be NJ's last freeze or cold night of the season.

Tuesday

Not bad! The chill relaxes, allowing temperatures to moderate to more seasonable levels.

Look for highs around 50 degrees. Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy — so not the brightest day, but it will be completely dry.

A light southwesterly breeze will be noticeable throughout the day. Possibly getting a bit stronger and more prominent later on.

Wednesday

Our one and only storm system and rain chance of the week arrives on Wednesday. Grab the umbrella for some widespread, much-needed wet weather.

Periods of rain are possible from early morning through late evening. According to the latest model guidance, the heaviest rain will push through New Jersey in the late afternoon to early evening time frame.

Some forecasters are forewarning of serious, big, bad severe weather here in New Jersey. Yes, this storm system will produce severe weather outbreaks in the Southern Plains on Monday and the Southeastern U.S. on Tuesday. Yes, there will likely be some embedded thunderstorms in New Jersey on Wednesday. And yes, gusty winds and small hail are a possibility. But let's not blow this out of proportion — for the most part, this weather event is just rain.

Total rainfall will likely range from about a half-inch in South Jersey to an inch and a half in North Jersey.

Amidst the clouds and raindrops on Wednesday, high temperatures will surge well into the 50s. 60 degrees is even a possibility if we catch a substantial pocket of dry weather or even some sun in South Jersey. The warmest day of the week.

Thursday

Thursday will be a cold front day. No additional rain is expected. But we do face another blustery cooldown.

The exact details and timing of that temperature tumble is a bit uncertain. My current forecast has highs around 50 degrees in the morning, falling sharply with a brisk wind through the afternoon.

Friday & Beyond

Friday stays windy. And it will be cool — but not as frigid as Sunday and Monday. Mornings will be quite cold, in the teens and 20s again. But afternoons should be seasonably chilly, with highs in the 40s.

The flipflop, seesaw, zigzag weather will likely continue through the second week of March too.

There are no snow chances on the horizon for New Jersey. The opportunity for one more significant winter storm is dwindling with each passing day. Within a few weeks, a deep pool of cold air just won't be present to allow for substantial accumulation.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.