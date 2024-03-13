NJ’s warm weather continues, feels more like mid-May than mid-March

The Bottom Line

Spring is in the air! But it isn't quite spring yet. Normal high temperatures in mid-March are around 50 degrees. But we are aiming for 70+ degrees for the next three days. It feels like Mother's Day weather — that kind of warmth is typical in mid-May.

Friday will be a cold front day. We are watching the chance for a few showers. But the spread and intensity of rain has actually dialed back a bit in our latest forecast.

Cooler air returns for the weekend, and especially for next week. The long-range forecast has a couple days only in the 40s — a full 25 degrees colder than this week. Ouch.

Wednesday

You will want a jacket or sweater Wednesday morning, as low temperatures have dipped to around 40 degrees, give or take.

But you can ditch it Wednesday afternoon, as high temperatures reach about 70 degrees. Some high clouds will fill in as the day goes on, so we will call it partly sunny. It will be completely dry, with a calm wind.

Because of the proximity of chilly ocean and bay water, communities along the Jersey Shore will not hit 70 Wednesday. More like 50s. Still a nice day, just not as warm as just a few miles inland. (The Garden State Parkway is likely the diving line between warm and not.)

Wednesday night stays quiet. Low temperatures will be comfortably cool, averaging upper 40s Thursday morning.

Thursday

Another winner of a weather day. It could very well be New Jersey's warmest day of the week. High temperatures will push into the lower 70s, away from the coast. We will see a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

I previous had included a late-day shower chance in Thursday's forecast. But model guidance shows that storm system will stay far enough north of NJ to pose a problem.

Friday

On Friday, a slow-moving cold front will spark several changes in our weather.

First of all, Friday will be mostly cloudy and breezy.

Second, temperatures will remain on the warm side, right around 70 degrees once again.

Friday's weather nuisance will be one or two batches of rain showers that could dampen some outdoor plans. One push early on in North Jersey. And then the best chance for spotty showers will be around the late afternoon hours.

I do not see any risk of heavy or steady stuff. Maybe a rumble of thunder.

Temperatures may start to slide downward Friday afternoon, at least for the northern half of the state. This cooldown will not be an "arctic blast" per see — just a correction to closer-to-normal temperatures.

Saturday

No more 70s for a while. (Probably not until sometime in April, actually.)

Temperatures on Saturday will start near 40 degrees in the morning, pushing into the mid 50s through the afternoon. Yes, it will definitely feel cooler. But that is still above normal for this time of year.

Saturday should be a reasonably pleasant day, with partly sunny skies and dry weather. There will be a little breeze, but I do not see the day becoming too blustery.

Sunday

Compared to Saturday, Sunday will be cloudier and breezier. I can't rule out an isolated sprinkle, especially in northern New Jersey.

High temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 50s on Sunday. Pretty pleasant for mid-March, although the 20+ mph wind gusts could become a nuisance.

The Extended Forecast

Another cold front will push temperatures downward even more next week. Lower 50s on Monday. Only mid 40s for Tuesday, which is the last day of winter and first day of spring.

It looks like chilly air will dominate New Jersey's atmosphere through the rest of March. Our next chance of widespread rain is over a week away — possibly arriving in time for next weekend.

