NJ’s one-party state problem in YOUR county (Opinion)

There is no doubt that NJ has a problem at every level of government. From school boards that are more accountable to radical, agenda-driven groups like the NJEA than they are to the voters who elect and fund them.

The same can be said of our state government where priorities are weighed in terms of political opportunity instead of what is best for the taxpayers and middle and working-class families.

At the municipal level, the same crisis of debt and mismanagement plagues most of our cities where basic services like providing clean water are challenging.

A black tap pouring water into a sink Rich Walker, Getty Stock / ThinkStock loading...

Many NJ residents are not even aware of the middle layer of government at the county level. But they should be aware.

The county government is a huge drain on resources and a collector of taxes. Unfortunately, because of the lack of awareness, politicians tend to get away with reckless spending and property tax hikes which hurts everyone.

There is a solution. Elect better leaders. Elect leaders who understand basic math and management.

In Bergen County, where the incumbents are responsible for a spike in the budget and a 20% rise in property taxes, my friend Todd Caliguire is set to be the change needed.

He joined me on air to discuss the need to end one-party government. We discussed the $750 million budget that is crushing taxpayers and Todd pointed out that political allies of the current administration received bonuses of $22,500 from COVID relief funds.

He is running to solve the problem by implementing operational audits in every department, using technology to modernize communication and service delivery, and immediately cutting taxes for low-income seniors and veterans.

Find out Todd's overall plan to restore sanity to the Bergen County government at his website www.todd4bergen.org

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.