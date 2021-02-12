NJ’s most searched for Valentine’s Day gift is a tandem bicycle

When you hear Valentine’s Day gifts, most people think of roses, chocolates, candle lit dinners, maybe even diamonds. I’m guessing very few people think of tandem bicycles, but according to one website, that is New Jersey’s most Googled gift for Valentine’s Day.

CouponLawn.com analyzed Google Trends from 2004-2020 to find out which gift each state searches for more frequently than the other states, and New Jersey’s turned out to be … tandem bicycles? I have to admit that I don’t see many people pedaling around on tandem bikes nor would I have ever guessed that that would be a popular gift, but there it is. Interestingly, Iowa also had tandem bicycle as their gift. Other states had more expected items on the most searched list like: Pennsylvania, which had chocolate or Delaware where the search was for flowers; you know, normal stuff. Some other gift ideas were: couples’ tattoos (N. Dakota & Arkansas), Wyoming’s was sex toys, and Louisiana’s was plus sized lingerie. Chocolate shows up a lot, as does romantic dinners, champagne, couples massages, and puppies.

According to a study conducted by Bankrate.com, men spend $339 on average while women plan to spend significantly less, approximately $64, which is less than 5 times the amount spent by men. However, despite spending more, men have higher expectations for this day than women. Interestingly, men expect $211 to be spent on them, while women expect an average of $154.

Data from Google Trends indicate that the term “Valentine’s gift for him” was searched more than x2 times the term “Valentine’s gifts for her” was searched. This means that although women are the ones who give more gifts, it is men who spend more money on gifts.

