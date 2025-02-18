NJ’s most popular spring break destinations
If you’re thinking spring break destinations are only cities where hordes of horny college students take over to party, think again.
Sure, that’s a major part of travel during spring break season. However, parents with young children whose college years are well behind them are looking for fun in the sun too.
Airport Parking Reservations did an interesting project to see what the top spring break destinations were for each state.
They’re not all the same, and we have the tea to spill on where New Jerseyans are heading and what they’re planning on doing when they get there.
They researched this using search trends and flight data. According to the report, these are the top ten places we in New Jersey are headed for spring break.
1️⃣ Fort Lauderdale
2️⃣ Puerto Rico
3️⃣ New Orleans
4️⃣ Punta Cana
5️⃣ San Juan
6️⃣ Austin
7️⃣ Las Vegas
8️⃣ Montego Bay
9️⃣ Miami Beach
🔟 Cabo San Lucas
What I wouldn’t give to get away from the cold here and work up a tan in every one of these places. Can I just make it a tour, please, and I’ll see you guys back here? I don’t know, at the end of June?
It gets more interesting.
The report even found who’s interested in what. I was shocked to learn that while 58% of those aged 18 to 24 were going to party, an even higher percentage of 25 to 34-year-olds were looking to party. 64% of them.
Really? Are we outdoing the college students?
It’s not until you get to 35+ that the majority of people are going for wellness. That will take on the form of staying at spa resorts, getting professional massages, unwinding in hot tubs, etc.. It’s what 53% of this age group seek out.
I will say that if the craziest things that my future vacations involve are salons, massages, and mani/pedis, I could become a fan. Read more on the study here.
