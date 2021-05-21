NJ’s most & least COVID-19 vaccinated towns, county-by-county

New Jersey had reported just short of 4 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 statewide as of Thursday, heading into the last week of May.

The goal has long been determined to reach 4.7 million adults fully vaccinated by the end of June.

Tavistock, a borough in Camden County, has only 9% of its residents fully vaccinated — but that’s among a population of 11 people, total (which works out to one person).

More alarming, then, is the next lowest rate in the county — the city of Camden, with just 20% of its more than 73,000 residents fully vaccinated.

The following is a breakdown of the most and least vaccinated communities in all 21 counties.

And, how can some communities show a vaccination rate of more than 100%, according to state data? Reasons include people who have moved, those who are traveling and not residing at home where the census counted them, students who may select their school residence for vaccination data and people in long-term care (or other facility-based housing) among other reasons, as explained in a footnote on the state COVID dashboard.

