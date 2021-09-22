NJ’s most expensive Airbnb is a Newark warehouse — $5K a night

NEWARK — In the heart of the Ironbound is a building that, according to its owner, dates back 100 years and is often booked during daytime hours for film, television, and photo shoots.

But if you're curious and might like to stay in its converted loft for a week, a month, or more, you can do so. Just know that it will set you back in the wallet.

This warehouse on Madison Street, listed as "ODR Studios," currently has the distinction of being the most expensive Airbnb in New Jersey, with a price tag of $5,000 per night.

The Airbnb listing, hosted by "Alex" (the ODR team includes founder Alex Hodgkinson, as well as Alex Gentry), boasts of the space's "natural lighting, gritty textures, historic props and automotive displays, (and) 4,500 unobstructed square feet."

More practically, there are two bedrooms, one with a double bed and one with a couch, 1.5 bathrooms, a washer/dryer and bedding/toiletry essentials, a kitchen, refrigerator, coffee maker, wifi, TV, and heating system.

There is no air conditioning or smoke alarm, though there is a carbon monoxide alarm and a fire extinguisher.

Free parking is available on-site, with security cameras on the premises.

Parties are permitted, but must be planned in advance and reported "as the pricing will change," according to the listing. "Quiet hours" take effect at midnight.

Neither smoking nor pets are allowed.

ODR's website said its production clients have included ABC, Adidas, BMW, CNBC, pop star Dua Lipa, HBO, Morgan Stanley, Netflix, Nike, the New York Times, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Vogue.

Take a look inside ...

New Jersey's most expensive Airbnb listing — $5,000 a night!

