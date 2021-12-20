NJ’s funniest Santa fail photos will make your day

We parents try so damn hard. We make our own Christmas cards and stress out endlessly over whether the kid is looking cute enough. We live in fear of that stupid elf not moving overnight.

And we pray for our children to not fall apart when placed on the lap of a total stranger wearing the weirdest red clothing imaginable. Yeah, good luck with that.

Joe Votruba’s twin nephews recently paid a visit to such a stranger and the resulting Santa photo hilariously has stranger danger written all over it. Take a look.

Joe Votruba photo.

Left to right is Bobby, Santa and Casey. A.K.A. terrified, jolly and miserable. Yet we still find these adorable in some sadistic way akin to Jimmy Kimmel’s parents-ate-kid’s-Halloween-candy prank.

You should know these sharp-dressed young men were only upset for a moment and are set to have a happy Christmas with Uncle Joe. Someday they’ll look at these and belly laugh.

Speaking of laughs, Kylie Moore wrote the following article four years ago to show off some Santa fail photos in a contest we did. Just like the twins’ picture, these less-than-perfect Santa photos will make your day.

