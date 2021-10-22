NJ’s favorite iconic movie and tv cars

How to lose about forty years in an instant? Be driving in your town in Hunterdon County and suddenly see a replica Batmobile across the intersection.

This happened this weekend and I swear I instantly felt like a little kid. My son and I both grabbed our phones to take pictures. We didn’t get great ones because we were in motion (and yes I know I shouldn’t have been doing this driving but dude, it’s Batman!).

So here’s my it-is-what-it-is photo.

Jeff Deminski photo

I laughed and said to my son that I bet this is all this guy sees whenever he takes that ride out and turns turbines to speed; people everywhere diving for their phones to capture the moment.

Business Insider did a ranking of the Top 10 most famous movie cars and the Batmobile came in at number 1. Not everything was high-end or fast on their list. The Ghostbusters ambulance even made the cut. See their list here.

I shared this story on the show in the 2 o’clock hour Monday and soon people were calling in with the iconic movie and tv cars they loved the most. Which one would you want? Here were some answers.

NJ’s FAV ICONIC MOVIE AND TV CARS

