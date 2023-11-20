NJ’s craziest misheard lyrics, you’re probably guilty of some

We’ve all had the embarrassing to us but hysterical to everyone else moment when we realize we’ve been singing the wrong lyrics to a song. Possibly for years. Out loud. In front of others. Yyyyyyeahhhh.

My broadcast partner Bill Doyle for the longest time thought the line in “Every Breath You Take” was never "how my poor heart aches" but rather "I’m a pool hall ace." Which of course makes no sense in the context of the song but that never stops us when we have a misheard lyric, does it?

Okay if I’m outing him only fair for me to confess that in Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” I always thought the real line that goes ‘I can’t find oh the right romantic line’ was ‘I can’t climb oh the Rocky Mountain climb.’

I thought it was a metaphor! ‍

Young woman enjoys singing loading...

Don’t feel too bad. Not only do we all do it, New Jersey’s own Bruce Springsteen was for years apparently singing the wrong line in one of his OWN songs! How could that happen? He confessed to Jimmy Fallon that even he had apparently gotten confused with the “Thunder Road” lyric debate over whether it was ‘Mary’s dress sways’ or 'Mary’s dress waves.’

The most humiliating lyric fail is when the lyrics you’re getting wrong are literally the title of the song. Many have thought the Beatles’ “Paperback Writer” was singing ‘take the back right turn.’ I personally spent years somehow thinking the song “Hey Jealousy” by Gin Blossoms was singing ‘Genesee’ like Genesee Cream Ale.

So what are the all-time classic misheard lyrics? Here’s a solid list put out by popcrush.com. If you say you’re not guilty of the 9th one down I don’t believe you, because I know I was.

Misheard Lyrics From Iconic Pop Songs Stacker compiled a list of some of the most misheard pop lyrics to become infamous for the funny mistakes fans made when singing the "wrong" words. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.