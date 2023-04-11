NJ’s biggest ‘boomtown’ is in Ocean County, list says

Personal finance site GoBankingRates is out with a list of the most explosive towns in the U.S. — meaning those that are expanding the fastest in terms of business and population growth.

The 2023 list details the biggest "boomtowns" in each state.

To come up with the list, the site looked at one-, five-, and eight-year changes in population, as well as occupied and owner-occupied units.

Eligible cities are those with a population of more than 25,000 but less than 500,000.

Getting the nod in New Jersey, perhaps unsurprisingly based on the latest Census results, is Lakewood.

The Ocean County township recorded a population increase of more than 45% over a decade. That growth was the highest in the state recorded in the 2020 Census if you exclude two golf course/country clubs in Camden County that are their own municipalities.

