NJ’s best pizza toppings and the one you should avoid

One of the things that keep people in New Jersey is the plethora of pizza places. Some say it's the water that allows for the perfect pizza dough. Some say it's the garden tomatoes for a well-balanced sauce. Others say it's the Italian markets offering some of the best meat toppings in the country. It's probably a combination of all of the above.

For me, it's all about the toppings. Sometimes it's the mix of toppings that makes the pizza. If I'm picking pizza as a last meal, very possible, I'd go with sausage, onions, and black olives.

Most people that I speak with about ordering pizza for a group default to pepperoni. That's fine, but it has to be the small, thicker slices of pepperoni that will curl up and hold just a little bit of grease as it cooks through.

Here are my top five pizza toppings:

Sausage

(Matteo Vistocco via Unsplash)

Mushrooms

(Lavi Perchik via Unsplash)

Pepperoni

(Amirali Mirhashemian vis Unsplash)

Black Olives

Abhishek Hajare via Unsplash

Spinach (on white pizza only)

Engin Akyurt via Unsplash

What's your go-to topping? And it's OK if you say anchovies, love them but don't tell me pineapple, because it doesn't belong on pizza.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

