You've known him for years. You've heard him fail miserably at New Jersey Pyramid some Friday nights. You've laughed at his insane antics. You even learned along with the rest of us that Joe Votruba, producer of Deminski & Doyle, happens to be gay when he came out live on-air .

Now if you really want to support him, plan on attending the Lakewood BlueClaws game this Saturday (6/8/19). For the first time ever the BlueClaws are holding a 'Pride Night' for the LGBTQ community, and guess who's throwing out a ceremonial first pitch!

Our own Joe V will be there in front of the mound (or will he be daring enough to go full George W. Bush and throw from the mound?!). The game is a 7:05 start but get there early. The first 1,500 fans through the gates receive BlueClaws 'Pride Night' hats. All info can be found here .

Lakewood BlueClaws 'Pride Night' hat / photo provided by Lakewood BlueClaws

In the meantime, the pressure must be building. Joe has a fine arm. But when you get in front of a crowd of thousands and you're out of your element, something happens. Things can get into your head. I've done it at a Somerset Patriots game, and I shamefully bounced it. It got there, but on a bounce, just like Bruce Willis did recently so I guess I'm in good company. There's also something about a ceremonially first pitch that has become intimidating over the years because there have been so many bad ones that people are now watching just to see if you blow it.

Many have.

Remember rapper 50 cent? Remember the Cincinnati mayor Mark Mallory? We offer as a gift to Joe in preparing for his big moment this YouTube video of the 10 biggest first pitch flops. Don't worry Joe, even Nolan Ryan botched it. Nolan Ryan! A guy who pitched 7 no-hitters in his major league career! If HE couldn't even make it over the plate in this video, then that should totally take the pressure off, right Joe?