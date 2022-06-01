No pride flag? NJ students fill school windows with rainbows (Opinion)

You should have seen this coming.

June is Pride Month. Last year at Passaic Preparatory Academy, students were allowed to fly an LGBTQ+ banner on the flag pole out front along with the American flag. This year it’s a whole different story. So different it has made frequent news.

The policy changed this year because the school had concerns more and more special interest groups would demand their flag representing their particular cause be flown. The new policy stated only the American flag, state flag and school flag could be flown and nothing else. Period.

Not period.

There were protests. There was outrage. The Gay Straight Alliance called the policy discriminatory. That student group led a demonstration on March 29 and there’s talk of another one happening during Pride Month.

Now it’s all been kicked up a notch. The principal has allowed students to start putting rainbow banners in windows instead. Students say teachers have been supportive. Now as Pride Month begins, almost every window on the front of Passaic Preparatory Academy is covered in rainbows. These face the street. The message sent is clear.

Gay students there are thrilled, some saying they don’t receive support or understanding at home and this means the world to them to at least be accepted there. Statistics show gay kids are three and a half times more likely to attempt suicide than straight kids. Transgender kids attempt suicide at a rate almost six times greater than straight kids.

So will these be torn down by the district? Apparently not. Superintendent Sandra Montanez-Diodonet says:

“I am aware of the displays. They do not violate any policy. The policy, as I understand it, refers to flag poles on the outside of school buildings.”

Gotta love a loophole.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Inside Scarlett Johansson's $1.8M NYC Penthouse Take a look inside Scarlett Johansson's longtime New York City penthouse, which she sold for $1.8 million.

Unbelievably Expensive Divorces