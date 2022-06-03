ASBURY PARK — Following two years of delays and virtual offerings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a 30th annual celebration of LGBTQ+ pride in the Garden State is returning to the Jersey Shore on Sunday.

Via its website, Jersey Pride describes the parade, rally, and festival as "the largest, and oldest" pride celebration in New Jersey, with a usual pre-pandemic attendance of more than 20,000 people.

The organization said it has been working with the city of Asbury Park to ensure safe participation for all.

Sunday's parade steps off, rain or shine, at 12 p.m. at Asbury Park City Hall, traveling south on Main Street and proceeding from Cookman to Grand avenues before coming down Sunset Avenue to the rally and festival grounds a block from the ocean.

An ensuing, six-hour outdoor rally and concert will follow, with community groups staffing the festival and providing information about job opportunities, housing availability, disease prevention, and other support, according to Jersey Pride.

The event is family and pet friendly, the organization said, with an "array of eating options" available.

Admission is $15 payable by cash or, for the first time in 2022, credit card.

Opportunities to volunteer or march in the parade are still open.

