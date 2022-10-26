NJ: You’re gonna need a bigger theater for Jaws in Concert

“Dun dun, dun dun, dun dun"

Those two minor chords composed by John Williams for the 1975 thriller, “Jaws” would become one of the most memorable themes in movie history.

As soon as you heard, "dun dun", you knew the shark was coming!

Now for the first time, audiences can experience “dun dun” live with the New Jersey Symphony performing the entire score in sync with the original summer movie blockbuster.

Coming to three New Jersey venues October 28-30, New Jersey Symphony, conducted by Nicholas Hersh will play the iconic, unforgettable score that evokes pure terror, while the movie is projected on the big screen.

Performances take place on Oct. 28 at 8:00 p.m. at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, Oct. 29 at 8:00 p.m. at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, and Oct. 30 at 3:00 p.m. at the State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.

Tickets are on sale online at njsymphony.org.

Get ready to once again grip your armrest for this edge-of-your-seat suspenseful live movie concert.

In the words of Chief Brody, “you’re gonna need a bigger boat!”

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey