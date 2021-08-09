NJ woman saved by ‘Modern Family’ star on rocky hike

Actress Julia Bowen, who you may know as Claire Dunphy on "Modern Family, could have taken the lead in "Rescue 911" when she helped rescue Minnie John, of Oradell, during hiking trip to Arches National Park in Utah.

John tells the story in three parts on her Facebook page. (The information must be right because she didn't get censored!)

In part one John posts about her "wild and crazy adventure" wanting to visit the park as part of her bucket list. She also posts lots of great pictures.

Then in Part 2 she posts two videos and more pictures of her and her entourage "climbing to go see Delicate Arch, the most famous of the numerous arches here.

Part three of John's Facebook story is where it gets scary.

"I made it to the top but could not go any further," says Johns. "I was light-headed, felt like I was going to faint so I sat down on the rock you see me sitting here."

That's when what you think could have been a dream turned out very real, as John says

"All I remember is sitting there with my head in my hands secure on the rock. Next thing I hear someone with a familiar voice kept asking me questions. I wondered if I might be watching TV. My eyes were closed and they said I will be fine and they were cleaning my face and bandaging me up. I heard that familiar voice saying I am going to be OK, a doctor is cleaning me up. After so many more questions and sticking gooey things in my mouth, giving me electrolytes, they lifted me up as I opened my eyes and set me back on that rock, that face looked so familiar again and I asked her again if I knew her or was she famous and the doctor said yes."

"Her sister the doctor asked me to guess and I told her I just hit my head, I can't remember," John continues "She said smiling 'Modern Family' and I said of course! I told her she was so beautiful. She introduced me to her sister Annie, the doctor, and she is of course Julie Bowen!"

How does this happen? John explains.

"They explained to me that the guide who was with them, saw me fall forward splat on my face. My glasses broke my fall flat down, hitting my head on the flat rock breaking my skin on various areas near my nose. They had everything to clean up my wounds and set me up. As I was hearing them giving directions to many people to keep going up, everything was quick mode. They used my phone in my purse to call Brandon. It was a 20-minute trek to them. Some ran ahead to find them. Such wonderful men and women, selflessly giving of themselves! God bless them!"

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise.

