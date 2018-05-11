NJ woman claims cops lied about her stranding cable worker in air

RIDGEWOOD — The woman accused of stranding a cable TV worker in his bucket truck said police and the man made the story up.

Ridgewood Police said Elena Gerlihman, 59, reached into the truck and took the keys out during her argument with the Optimum worker on East Ridgewood Avenue.

Gerlihman also removed unspecified items from the truck and then walked away, according to police, who later found Gerlihman and charged her with criminal complaints for harassment, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass. She was released and has a court date on May 24.

Gerlihman told ABC 7 Eyewitness News the worker lied about the incident and was inside the truck. When asked about a similar incident several years ago with a Coca-Cola truck, she said it was too long ago to discuss.

She told the New York Post she was upset at the cable worker because he drove onto her lawn and broke the sprinklers. The newspaper also reported she threw mail at reporters who gathered at her home on Thursday, before speaking to them.

Optimum said in a statement that the safety of its employees is their top priority and they're pleased their worker wasn't harmed.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

