NJ woman paid teen $5,000 in revenge plot to shoot her stabber

ATLANTIC CITY — A city woman faces nearly a decade in prison for paying a 16-year-old teen to gun down another woman in a drive-by shooting to get even for a stabbing.

Rashanah Camper, 29, took a plea deal in exchange for eight years in state prison on Friday, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. She pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and second-degree child endangerment.

The 2019 shooting was Camper's attempt to get revenge for being stabbed months earlier, reported BreakingAC.

On April 24, 2019, Camper gave a 16-year-old boy a gun and drove him around until they saw their intended victim, a 25-year-old woman, near the corner of Atlantic and Tennessee Avenues. The intersection is home to the AtlantiCare Health Plex and Atlantic City Free Public Library and is less than a block away from City Hall.

Camper pointed out the victim to her hired gun and told him to "shoot" her, the ACPO said. The juvenile got out of the car and opened fire, hitting the woman several times in her upper torso.

The 16-year-old was paid $5,000 for the attempted hit. However, the victim was taken to a local hospital and survived the shooting despite a collapsed lung.

Prosecutors charged the teen, identified as Naim Madison, as an adult. He previously pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit murder. Madison will need to serve 85% of his seven-year sentence in state prison before he is eligible for parole.

Using cancer diagnosis to dodge jail

Camper was on the lamb for several months until she was arrested in Philadelphia on Sept. 11, 2019. While police were trying to track her down, she was posting on Facebook claiming she was innocent and asking people to help her pay for a lawyer, BreakingAC reported.

Rashanah Camper (ACPO)

She was released in March 2021 for chemotherapy treatments and even appeared in virtual court from her bed several times because she was so ill from her cancer, according to the report.

But Camper wasn't bedridden; she was arrested for dealing narcotics while on pre-trial release. She pleaded guilty to distribution and will serve five years concurrently with her sentence for the attempted murder.

