NJ woman charged with murdering her mom with a knife

MOUNT LAUREL — A township woman has been charged with killing her own mother with a knife.

Police discovered the body of 56-year-old Denise DeNapoli on Friday morning after she missed work and co-workers called police to check on her.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said investigators believe DeNapoli's 23-year-old daughter, Marisa Rivera, stabbed her to death about 3:30 a.m. that morning.

Investigators said Rivera then left the Ramblewood Village apartment that she shared with her mom. Police found her Friday night at a Route 73 hotel.

Marisa Rivera was charged with killing her mother on Sept. 6, 2019. (via Facebook)

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the slaying.

Rivera is facing first-degree murder as well as third- and fourth-degree weapons charges.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Denise DeNapoli, who police say was killed by her daughter on Sept. 6, 2019, , in a photo dated 2015. (via Facebook)

