NJ woman charged with DWI after train destroys car on tracks

WEST WINDSOR — A car that got stuck on Northeast Corridor tracks was obliterated by a train Tuesday night after its driver — a woman charged with drunk driving — and police got to safety.

Amna S. Ahmed, 23, of Saddle Brook, got caught on the westbound tracks on Washington Road north of the Princeton Junction station just before midnight, according to West Windsor police.

Police could not move the car and notified Amtrak to stop train traffic.

As Amtrak train 639, the Keystone Service traveling from New York to Philadelphia, sped toward the disabled car, two officers and Ahmed took cover behind a building while a third officer ran behind a bridge abutment, police said.

The impact of the train destroyed the Toyota and pushed it into a police vehicle.

The area was showered with heavy debris, damaging two police vehicles and a BMW where Ahmed's father and sister were waiting.

Debris also landed along Washington Road but nobody was hit.

No one onboard the train was injured, according to Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams.

Ahmed was charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Both Amtrak and NJ Transit service was disrupted for three hours, according to Abrams.

