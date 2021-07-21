WEST CALDWELL — A woman armed with two knives was talked into surrendering Monday morning after police said she broke into an 80-year-old woman's home and stabbed her.

The resident called police about 7:30 a.m. after a woman, later identified as Laila M. Alayat, 43, of Paterson, banged on the door in order to be let inside.

As officers arrived, they heard screaming coming from the house and were greeted at the door by Alayat holding two knives, officials said.

The resident was in her living room, bleeding from deep wounds in her hands and a cut on her chest, according to police.

Officers were able to divert Alayat's attention while they got the older woman out of the house and to first responders. The woman was hospitalized.

Conversation continued between the officers and Alayat, who dropped her weapons and surrendered.

Alayat was charged with attempted murder, burglary and weapons offenses. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported the house is located on Gray Street.

Police did not disclose a motive for the stabbing or whether suspect knew the victim.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Delta variant dominating NJ - here are signs you may have it

8 sharks you may find off New Jersey's coast