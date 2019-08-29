NJ woman, 80, wakes up after being carjacked in driveway

HAMILTON (Mercer) — An 80-year-woman was carjacked in a driveway early Wednesday morning but doesn't remember what happened.

The woman fell asleep sitting in the car parked in a driveway on Fairlawn Avenue about 9 p.m., according to township police. She woke up lying in the driveway around 4 a.m. with a fresh scrape and a bruise on her face but couldn't recall what happened or who took her vehicle.

The woman's identity was not disclosed.

Police said the car was later found abandoned in Trenton.

The woman declined medical attention, according to police.

Police asked anyone with information about this incident to call 609-581-4027.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5