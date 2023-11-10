NJ Weedman finally gets to sell weed legally (video)

He's been selling weed for thirty years and now he can finally do it legally. NJ Weedman, a.k.a. Ed Forchion has been a political activist for legalization, a local legend, a weed dealer and a thorn in the side of local law enforcement and politicians.

He even spent 447 days in jail for something he was acquitted of which finally led to his release. He is and never has been afraid of speaking his mind and standing by his beliefs.

Last week the Trenton City Council finally granted Weedman permission and approved him for a license to legally sell cannabis from his facility, Weedman's Joint.

He's been doing it for a few years now right across the street from City Hall. For whatever reason, the officials and police in the city of Trenton looked the other way.

He's even told me that when local cops would see him at the local 7-Eleven in his SUV that mimicked a state trooper car, they would greet him warmly.

What was not greeted warmly was him projecting a giant light display of a marijuana leaf on the walls of city hall after his victory.

He claims it was free speech but some in city hall say it was free advertising. This guy does not need free advertising. How the world has changed since he started his weed career.

This month marks the 26th anniversary of his first felony arrest for selling marijuana. Whatever you think of legalized cannabis or NJ Weedman's politics or personality, he is a local legend and an example of persistence paying off. Yeah, he owns a yacht.

