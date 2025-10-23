High temperatures descend into the 50s, NJ stays dry into early next week

The big weather story in the forecast: A cooling trend. Each of the next several days will slide a degree or two cooler than the day before. Thursday will feature sun with passing clouds and an occasional breeze. Afternoon high temperatures will only make it to around 60 degrees — that is already below normal for this time of year. Then upper 50s Friday and Saturday, followed by mid 50s into early next week. Patchy frost is possible at night too. Along the way, New Jersey's weather looks mainly dry. Having said that, a potential coastal storm system bears watching for late next week. It could be a substantial rainmaker, although it is way too early for detailed timing or impacts at this point.

Get our free mobile app

Thursday NJ weather: A bit breezy with passing clouds

It is getting to that time of year where you need to consider reaching for a jacket or sweater at all hours of the day. Cooler air will become more persistent, pervasive, and more permanent across New Jersey over the course of the next week.

Thursday morning begins with mainly clear skies, quiet weather, and temperatures predominantly in the 40s.

High temperatures Thursday afternoon will reach about 60 degrees. That is about 5 degrees cooler than Wednesday. And slightly below the seasonal normal highs of 63 to 65 degrees. (In fact, I really do not know when it's going to be that warm again — maybe early November?!)

Expect sun with passing clouds, as a broad area of low pressure spins over the Great Lakes. I think we stay dry, as showers just miss us. Plus New Jersey's very dry air should prevent any raindrops from reaching the ground.

It will be breezy at times Thursday too, with top westerly gusts right around 20 mph.

Thursday night looks pretty chilly. In fact, the National Weather Service has popped a Frost Advisory for inland central and southern New Jersey. That means those areas of the state have not seen 30s and patchy ice crystals yet this season. This kind of advisory is mainly for farmers and gardeners. And I tend to see this one as a "just in case" situation. Yes, it's going to be pretty cold. But I have forecast low temperatures averaging lower 40s across the state by Friday morning. Not quite "widespread" 30s.

Friday NJ weather: Sunny, cool and dry

You are going to notice the common theme in this forecast, which almost seems redundant, monotonous, and boring to write about.

Friday will bring lots of sunshine and dry weather. Highs will get stuck in the upper 50s. Not an unpleasant fall day — just a cool one.

Saturday NJ weather: Only in the 50s

No surprises as we dive into the final weekend of October. Saturday will be mostly sunny and calm, with highs again in the upper 50s.

Sunday NJ weather: Still cooler than normal

Sunday's temperatures take another baby step down, with highs in the mid-upper 50s. It will be a partly sunny day with a light breeze from the north-northwest.

Clouds will increase from Monday into Tuesday, with more 50s on the way.

And then all eyes are on a potential coastal storm system that model guidance has been showing to develop in the Wednesday-Thursday-Friday time frame next week. Oh no! A nor'easter! Run for the hills!

Ehhhh, or not.

This situation becomes a little more dramatic because 1.) Next Friday is Halloween. And 2.) We are entering snow season. (Although to be clear, not a single forecast models has shown a flake of snow for NJ.)

You know how this goes. I am not convinced this storm will be a big deal yet. We are not going to make a fuss until it's four or five days out

So until then, sit tight and enjoy some cool, quiet fall weather.

Remembering Superstorm Sandy: 13 years later Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.