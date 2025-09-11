Back to beautiful: Sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures return to NJ

Wednesday's pesky off-shore storm system is long gone, and pleasant weather resumes Thursday for New Jersey. Skies should become mostly sunny through the morning as temperatures warm up. Highs will reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, typical for mid September. There is a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect, calling for one more round of minor category flooding along the Jersey Shore. And for the third day in a row, a high risk of rip currents is posted for the beaches too. Friday will be partly sunny and pleasant, although a few degrees cooler. The weekend looks pretty good and definitely warm, with only a stray shower chance. No substantial rain threat for New Jersey until sometime next week.

Thursday NJ weather: Sunshine emerges

As low pressure departs and high pressure builds in, skies will brighten significantly Thursday morning. It will be mostly sunny Thursday, with some fair weather clouds around. A northerly wind will be light. And our weather will stay completely dry.

Morning temperatures in the upper 50s will warm to the upper 70s to around 80 degrees in the afternoon. A seasonably warm day — those numbers are totally typical for mid-September.

The only issues for Thursday are coastal. The ocean is still churned up. So a Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect for the Jersey Shore, calling for minor flooding at high tide. And for the third day in a row, a high risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf should keep you out of the ocean. However, it will be a lovely day to bask on the beach or boardwalk.

Thursday night looks comfortable, with clear skies and low temps around 60.

Friday NJ weather: Just a few degrees cooler

Friday will also be pleasant, even as temperatures trend three or four degrees cooler.

Look for highs in the mid 70s, lower due to partly sunny (rather than mostly sunny) skies and a wind flip to on-shore southeasterly (rather than northerly).

Once again, a quiet, dry day.

Saturday NJ weather: Mix of sun and clouds

The weekend forecast is trending pleasant. The only issue for Saturday is that I can not completely rule out a stray shower at some point.

Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. High temperatures will return to the upper 70s.

Sunday NJ weather: Very warm, maybe a popup

Sunday definitely looks warm, reaching into the 80s across most of New Jersey. Humidity remains at bay, so the "sweat factor" will be manageable. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day. And once again, I can not rule out an isolated shower or even a thunderstorm at some point.

Hopefully we will see some substantial rain next week. Model forecasts differ on timing of potential rain, early week vs. late week. So let's just kick the extended forecast can down the road for now, and just bask in the pleasant short-weather for now.

