NJ virus crime this week: Attacks on cops, DWI mom, reading on beach

A parade in Perth Amboy. And a protest in Trenton.

Driving a BMW at 130 mph on Route 80. And passing out drunk with the kids in the car in the middle of the road in Monroe.

Throwing raucous parties from Jersey City to Lakewood. And enjoying a nice book on a quiet Seaside Park beach.

There were some of the crimes reported this week by state troopers and local police.

Attacks on cops, emergency workers, others

Wadim Sakiewicz, 73, of Sparta, was charged April 17 with second-degree terroristic threats during an emergency, fourth-degree aggravated assault on an officer, fourth-degree resisting arrest, obstruction, criminal mischief and violating the emergency orders after entering a Stop & Shop without wearing a face mask on April 15. Police said he coughed on an employee who tried to escort him out of the store, saying that he had the coronavirus. Police said he resisted arrest and tried to spit on and bite officers.

Amy Bosco, 47, of Point Pleasant Beach, was arrested on April 16 and charged with third-degree terroristic threats during an emergency, disorderly conduct and violating the emergency orders. Police said an "irate and aggressive" Bosco entered the police station yelling obscenities and "pigs! Oink! Oink!" She claimed she had a fever, a cough and was sick. Police had her taken to the hospital. Police said that while she was in the ambulance, she was aggressive with EMTs and took off her mask to blow on them.

Jose Lopez, 27, Irvington, was arrested April 17 and charged with fourth-degree throwing bodily fluid at a police officer, endangering and violating the emergency orders. Police said Lopez lunged at an officer after cops told a group to disperse. Police said he spat at an officer and yelled "corona!"

Eric Rock, 35, of Jersey City, was arrested April 16 and charged with two counts of second-degree terroristic threats during an emergency, two counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault on a police officer, two counts of fourth-degree throwing bodily fluid at an officer, criminal mischief and harassment after police said he kicked in the window when a relative refused to let him in. Police said Rock did not live at the address. Rock also coughed on cops and claimed he had the virus, saying “If I’m going to die, you’re going to die," police said.

Jason Reiner, 44, of Atlantic City, was charged April 15 with third-degree aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, shoplifting, resisting arrest, obstruction and violating the emergency orders after being accused of shoplifting from a CVS on Atlantic Avenue. Police said he repeatedly coughed on arresting officers.

Kayla Kraus, 22, of Point Pleasant, was arrested April 14 and charged with two counts of third-degree terroristic threats and fourth-degree aggravated assault on an officer after police said she punched cops and threatened to infect them with COVID-19.

Anthony McKee, 31, Camden, was charged April 13 with spitting on officers and claiming he had COVID-19 after he was arrested in a domestic incident. While at the hospital, he spit on another police officer, officials said. McKee is charged with two counts of second-degree terroristic threats during an emergency, two counts of fourth-degree throwing bodily fluid at an officer, fourth-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and two violations of the emergency orders.

Scott P. Thompson, 45, of Stockholm, was charged April 13 by Hamburg police with fourth-degree throwing bodily fluid at an officer, fourth-degree aggravated assault on an officer and violation of the emergency orders after police responded to a report of an intoxicated man. Police said he spit and coughed on cops after they warned him about the health risks of being outside.

Deja M. Lewis, 28, of Salem City, was charged April 11 with second-degree terroristic threats during an emergency after she coughed near arresting officers and claimed that she had COVID-19.

Terrell Coley, 30, of East Orange, was arrested April 7 by Newark police after he was accused of punching and spitting at an emergency medical technician at the Exxon Gas Station on Central Avenue. Police said he almost caused a crash by riding his bike in front of the ambulance and then followed the EMT into the gas station. Coley is charged with fourth-degree throwing bodily fluid at an EMT who was on duty, fourth-degree aggravated assault on an EMT who was on duty and obstruction.

Other serious crimes

Megan Murray, 28, of Monroe, was charged April 14 by South Brunswick police with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, numerous motor vehicle violations, and violating the emergency orders after she was found behind the wheel of a car stopped in the middle of Georges Road after midnight. Police said two young children were in the vehicle.

Stephen Breza, 70, of Toms River, was arrested twice on April 11 after being told to wear masks at two Wawa stores. Police said Breza became irate and threatened store workers and a customer after being told to wear a mask at the Wawa at 179 Route 37 East. Police said he screamed at officers and resisted arrest. Later, he went to a Wawa at 1600 Route 27 East and punched a man in the face. Police said he then got a pipe from his car. He was charged with second-degree terroristic threats, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful person, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, failure to submit to fingerprinting and violating the emergency orders.

Christopher Ospina, 20, of Haledon, was charged April 14 by State Police with second-degree eluding, fourth-degree obstruction, disorderly conduct and violating the emergency orders after a trooper caught him doing 130 mph in his BMW on Route 80. Troopers said Ospina drove off after they caught up to him at a gas station. Ospina later turned himself in at the Totowa trooper station and said he might have COVID-19.

Davide Camilo-Chiolo, 21, and Luis Diaz-Dejsus, 21, both of Perth Amboy, were charged April 14 with violating the emergency orders for participating in a parade and vehicle caravan through the business district of Perth Amboy. The two defendants were in a group of pedestrians who were wearing masks but who failed to maintain social distancing and who were obstructing traffic. Police wrote traffic tickets to 17 vehicles in the caravan.

Katie Orszulski, 29, of Parlin, was arrested by Hazlet police on April 15 and charged with second-degree burglary, simple assault, criminal mischief and violating the emergency orders. Police said Orszulski got into a fight with another woman over a man they were dating. Police said she went into the woman's home, dragged her outside and beat her in the street.

Franklin Moore, 62, of Cape May Court House, was charged April 17 by State Police in Port Norris with third-degree possession of heroin, DWI, motor vehicle violations, and violating the emergency orders. Police had to revive Moore with Narcan after he crashed his car.

Alexander C. Bross, 30, of Ocean View, was charged April 17 by Upper Township police with DWI and violating the emergency orders.

Charles Coward, 49, of Camden, was charged April 15 with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree possession of an imitation firearm for an unlawful purpose, criminal mischief, trespassing, possession of burglary tools and violating the emergency orders. Pennsauken police said they found Coward inside a closed store on Forman Mills, where a side window had been broken. Police said they found an air soft gun in a coat on the ground.

Hiram Woods, 22, of Atlantic City, was charged April 13 by Atlantic City police with first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree weapons offenses, obstruction and violation of the emergency orders. Police said Woods and another man went to a residence on Caspian Avenue and asked to see one of the residents. Police said Woods grabbed money from a counter and when a woman tried to stop him, he pointed a gun at her head. The men ran away when the victim’s boyfriend arrived. Woods also was wanted on a warrant.

Justin Gibson, 39, of Gibbstown, was charged April 13 by Waterford police with third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree terroristic threats, fourth-degree violation of a restraining order and violating the emergency orders after police said he went to his ex-girlfriend's house and hit her boyfriend with a rock and rake. Police said Gibson threatened to return and shoot people.

Alycia D. Roman, 37, of Camden, was arrested April 12 by Brooklawn police on charges of second-degree robbery, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shoplifting and violation of the emergency orders after she was accused of trying to walk out of the ShopRite without paying. Police said Roman spit on an employee's shirt and then hit another worker while driving in reverse and then almost hit him again while driving away.

Kevin R. Brady, 49, of Point Pleasant Beach, was charged April 16 with third-degree theft by unlawful taking and third-degree conspiracy to commit theft of up to 1,000 respirator masks from Prudential Financial in the Iselin section of Woodbridge. Police said Brady, an on-site electrical contractor, stole up to eight cases of masks that the company had intended to donate to a hospital. The National Hoarding & Price-Gouging Task Force alerted local police departments about Brady.

Hate crimes

A girl was arrested on April 14 in Edison and charged with third-degree bias intimidation, fourth-degree riot, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and violating the emergency orders after police said she and group attacked an Asian woman on the street. Police said the girl yelled racial slurs at the woman, referring to the origins of the virus, and punched her in the back of the head.

Violations of stay-home orders

The Newark Police Department’s COVID-19 task force on April 17 issued 88 summonses for violations of the emergency orders and ordered four non-essential businesses closed. On April 16, they issued 90 summonses and closed seven businesses. On April 15, they issued 72 summonses and closed one business. On April 14, they issued 86 summonses and closed five businesses. On April 13, they issued 24 summonses and closed one business. On April 11 and 12, they issued 85 summonses and closed seven businesses.

Paterson police on April 14 charged 36 people with municipal ordinance violations for violating the COVID-19 related orders.

Seaside Heights police issued seven summonses for violations of the emergency orders from April 12 through 14.

Geoffrey T. Vonderlinden, 51, of Basking Ridge, was charged April 17 with violating the emergency orders after he was rescued while kite surfing off Normandy Beach in Toms River.

Isaiah M. George, 33, of Jersey City, Jabril Corley, 28, of Jersey City, and Megan Stoddart, 29, of Howell, were charged April 17 by Jersey City police with violating the emergency orders after they held a party at an Airbnb rental. In addition, Corley and another man, Marc Y. Bruny, 33, of Jersey City, were charged with disorderly conduct.

Mauricio Mejia, 19, of Clifton, Irbin Martinez, of Passaic, 24, Everardo Almonte, 23, of Passaic, and Sergio Bernal, of Passaic, were charged April 17 by Passaic police with violating the emergency orders for visiting an apartment building on Monroe Street and not practicing social distancing.

Elizabeth police charged Edwin Alerte, 30, Pearl Moore, 54, Larhonda Burgess, 57, Kevin Lewis, 65, Tyshawn Jones, 44, Thyshon Orr, 36, Arthur Johnson, 64, all of Elizabeth, and Eguane Robinson, of Paterson, with violating the emergency orders by loitering at various times of the day at the corners of Jackson Avenue and Bond Street and 3rd Street and Magnolia Avenue. Burgess and Lewis were also charged on April 16 along with Pearl Moore, 54, James Williams, 55, Syrenner Frazier, 51, Carolyn Dixon, 58, and Herman Kuc, 53.

Tivon Davies, 20, of Morristown, was charged April 17 with violating the emergency orders by gathering with a "disorderly group" the previous night outside an apartment on Clyde Potts Drive.

Kim Pagan, of Toms River, was charged by the State Police with violating the emergency orders by organizing a demonstration April 17 in Trenton.

Jeffrey Hernandez, 32, of Paterson, was charged April 15 with violating the emergency orders at the carwash he owns on East 27th Street. Police said employees were washing cars by hand.

Antoni Moore, 31, Gary Smith, 19, and Onir Ritzie, 26, all of Morristown, were charged April 16 with violating the emergency orders after a brawl was reported about 10 p.m. outside an apartment on Clyde Potts Drive. The three had been visiting the apartment.

Darrell Rude, 33, of Blossvale, New York, was charged on April 15 with second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree shoplifting, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree throwing bodily fluids at an officer, fourth-degree refusal to provide a biological sample, refusal to be fingerprinted and violating the emergency orders after police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at Daniel's Liquor. Police said Rude had liquor bottles and cigarette cartons sticking out of his backpack and that he purposely coughed on arresting officers and kept ripping off face masks and spit shields that officers would put on his face.

Frank Castillo, 20, of Browns Mills, was charged on April 9 by Pemberton Township police with violating the emergency orders after he was stopped for the third time for a traffic violation.

Eric Brown, 27, of Salem, was charged April 14 by State Police with hindering apprehension or prosecution and violating the emergency orders after his crashed car burst into flames. Police said he claimed to 911 to have been a witness rather than the driver.

Ahmad R. Harrison, 19, of New Brunswick, was charged April 14 with violating the emergency orders. Police said he had been given multiple warnings about being out in public without an essential purpose.

Patrick McFadden, 44, of Budd Lake, was charged April 14, by Mount Olive police with fourth-degree violation of a restraining order, fourth-degree trespassing and violation of the emergency orders after he got a ride back to the victim's house shortly after he had been served with the restraining order and taken off the property. On April 15 he was charged again after returning twice to the victim's home.

Guillermo Bonifacio, 18, Gabriel Lopez, 19, and Jovanny Santos, 19, all of Passaic, were charged April 15 with violating the emergency orders after police said they were walking along Broadway shortly after 3 a.m. without a legitimate purpose.

Alshaquan Griffin, 23, Jose Haddock, 18, and a 17-year-old male, all of Elizabeth, were charged April 14 with violating the emergency orders after police responded to a report of a disorderly group on Bond Street. Police said they had warned the suspects before about their conduct.

Arnell Green, 19, of Newark, was charged April 15 by Hillside police with violating the emergency orders after police found him hiding in bushes. Police had been called about 4 a.m. to a report of suspicious people near Bloy and Leo streets.

Jeffrey Brady, 62, of Cherry Hill, the owner of Corrado’s Pizza in Sicklerville, was charged April 15 by Winslow police with violating the emergency orders because his employees were not wearing face masks or gloves. Brady's excuse was that it was too hot near the ovens for his employees to wear masks and customers could not understand them on the phone with their mouths covered, police said.

Ali Siyam, 59, and Abdel Siyam, 21, were charged April 15 by Union City police with violating the emergency orders at the New Way grocery store owned by Ali Siyam on Bergenline Avenue. Abdel Siyam and several customers were not wearing facial masks, police said. Police said that they hd been warned three times to comply with the order to wear masks.

Kevin Beneventa, 35, of Clementon, was charged by Mount Ephraim police with violating the emergency orders after his car overturned after hitting a parked car on West King's Highway on April 15. He told police that he had fallen asleep behind the wheel. He was ticketed for driving without a license, failure to keep right and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Stalin Paulino, 39, and Mark Rombowski, 65, of West New York, were charged with violating the emergency orders for loitering in a bus stop shelter with no legitimate purpose and failing to maintain social distance after police had warned them.

Jeffrey Carter, 36, Justin Kaplan, 21, Samuel Zenna, 20, Widyawati Pertusi, 47, and Deepak Kausal, 44, all of Mendham, and Richard Lee, 57, of Long Valley, were charged April 13 with violating the emergency orders for opening and using The Club at Mendham, a tennis and fitness club. Carter, the owner, was also charged with aiding and abetting violations of the emergency orders.

Yossi Itzkowitz, the owner, and Tzvi Blau, 29, the manager, were charged April 13, by Lakewood police with violating the emergency orders for operating their toy store, Toys4U, after police found at least 50 people outside the store, with an employee taking orders at the door. Police said there were 10 cars in a fire lane in front of the store and the parking lots was completely full. Police said only three of the 10 customers in the store were wearing masks.

Mendel Steiner, 27, Dina Endzweig, 26, Johnathan Schick, 31, Hindy Schick, 32, Ephraim Weiss, 31, and Chaya Weiss, 29, all of Brooklyn, were charged on April 12 by Lakewood police with violating the emergency orders and child neglect. Israel Goldenberg, 23, of Monsey, New York, was charged with violating the emergency orders. Police said they found a large gathering of adults and children in the backyard of a house, with children playing in a bouncy castle. A chef and two waiters were catering the event.

Robert Bell, 35, of Pleasantville, was charged April 13 with fourth-degree contempt, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, and two violations of the emergency orders after police said he went into a Dunkin Donuts without wearing a face mask and refused to leave. Police said he then tried to go to a Wawa. Police charged him on April 11 and 12 for not wearing masks at two other stores.

Louis Capelli Jr., 33, of Wenonah, was arrested April 13 by the Harrison Township police and charged with third-degree burglary, theft and violation of the emergency orders for allegedly breaking into a vehicle.

John Fernicola, 68, of Brielle, and Amanda Wood, 34, of Point Pleasant Beach, operators of Beach Amethyst Motel in Point Pleasant Beach, were charged April 11, with four violations of the emergency orders for shutting off power to four tenants for late payments.

James Rodgers Jr., 57, of Trenton, was charged April 13 by New Brunswick police with defiant trespass and violating the emergency orders after police said they found him inside the Wellness Plaza parking deck on Patterson Street.

Jose Gonzalez, 20, and Gildaro Flores-Mendez, 30, both of New Brunswick, were charged April 12 by Seaside Park police with defiant trespass and violating the emergency orders for walking and taking pictures at the Brighton Avenue beach entrance, which they knew was closed. They were with two juveniles.

Konstanti Apessos Jr., 21, of Manchester, was charged April 12, by Seaside Park police with defiant trespass and violating the emergency orders for sitting on a lifeguard stand on the beach reading a book. He admitted that he knew the beach was closed.

Lagbeh Tulay, 29, Tinnoh Blayee, 21, and Jonathan Payne, 25, all of Trenton, and Fomba Tulay, 23, of Hamilton, were arrested by Trenton police on April 10 after police found 15 people partying at the Vine Street home of Lagbeh Tulay and Tinnoh Blayee. All four were charged with obstruction and resisting arrest while Lagbeh Tulay was also charged with violating the emergency orders.

Joseph C. Davenport, 34, of Penns Grove, was charged April 11 with violating the emergency orders after police spotted six people hanging out. Police said Davenport became verbally abusive to officers.

Thong Quoc Tran, 44, of Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, was charged by Hamilton police in Mercer County on April 11 with violating the emergency orders for opening his business, Diamonds Nail Salon, at 2200 South Broad St.

Shakeem Sanders, 23, of Paterson, was charged April 11 with violating the emergency orders for operating his recording studio at 463 Grand St. Sanders reported that he had been attacked by somebody while operating the studio. Police also charged Brendan R. Vidulich, 34, of Hewitt, for operating another recording studio on the same floor as Sanders.

Paulina B Kashirsky, 35, of Jersey City, was charged by Long Beach police on April 10 with violating the emergency orders for renting a condominium she owns on Long Beach Island for 10 days. She also was charged with obstruction for falsely claiming to have rented it for 30 days.

Frank Medina, 37, of Spotswood, was charged by East Brunswick police with violating the emergency orders, third-degree theft by unlawful taking, and criminal trespass on April 11 after he was accused of stealing tires from an industrial park on Connerty Court.

Chris Giddle, 21, of Randolph, was arrested April 10, by Denville Township police and charged with second-degree eluding, fourth-degree resisting arrest and violating the emergency orders after police said he failed to pull over, crashed into several vehicles and tried running away.

Dionicia Zapoteco, 36, of Bridgeton, was arrested April 11 on charges of DWI, resisting arrest and violating the emergency orders after being accused of fleeing the scene of an accident on Bank Street.

Gina F. Fabrico, 29, of Gloucester Township, was charged April 11 with fourth-degree violating a restraining order and violating the emergency orders for traveling to the home of a relative who has a restraining order against her.