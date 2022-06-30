NJ veterans building under attack by vandals who cut down entire flag pole

NJ veterans building under attack by vandals who cut down entire flag pole

Fallen flag pole at Paramus VFW post #6699 (Paramus police)

PARAMUS — The flag pole at Paramus VFW Post 6699 was cut down at the base and left on the ground with its two flags still attached in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The post reported the vandalism on its Facebook page with a picture of the clean cut at the base. Members were reviewing security footage and working with police.

Rich Lambert, a post member, told News 12 New Jersey that outside flower pots have been stolen and the walls have been tagged with graffiti. A commenter on the Paramus police Facebook page said two park benches had also been stolen.

VFW members Sonny Schuler and Skip Cherven secured the flags that were on the flag pole.

Paramus police Chief Kenny Ehrenberg told New Jersey 101.5 detectives are trying to determine a connection between all the incidents. The chief asked anyone with information about the vandalism to call the department at 201-262-3400.

Paramus VFW post members take care of the U.S. flag that fell to the ground (Paramus police)
