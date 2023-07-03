NJ under a Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m.

⚡ Heat and humidity combined to energize the atmosphere

⚡ The storms could have ping pong ball-sized hail and 75 mph winds

The sunny skies and high humidity Monday led to a Severe Thunderstorm Watch being issued for the entire state by the National Weather Service until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service said the storms had the potential for ping pong ball-sized hail, scattered gusts of wind to 75 mph, and frequent lightning. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Heat indexes reached their highest levels of the season Monday by reaching the 90s.

The potential for storms have caused several fireworks displays to be postponed. South Brunswick's Monday night display was moved to Friday while Lakewood's display scheduled for Tuesday was postponed to a date to be determined.

Severe Thunderstorm Risk for Monday and Monday night Severe Thunderstorm Risk for Monday and Monday night (NWS Mt. Holly) loading...

Violent storms Sunday

Thunderstorms that developed Sunday touched off tornadoes in two locations in Pennsylvania: Lewisburg in Union County and Exchange in Montour County.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued across the middle of New Jersey late Sunday night and early Monday morning but storms cleared the coast by dawn.

