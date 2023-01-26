A truck that became engulfed in flames Thursday morning caused miles of delays on the New Jersey Turnpike.

A tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier in the outer lanes north of Exit 10 (Route 287) in Middlesex County around 6:40 a.m. and caught fire, according to State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. The driver was able to escape the cab and was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Lanes closed into the midday

The northbound outer lanes were blocked for a short time when first responders initially responded to the fire. One of three lanes was reopened but rubbernecking delays developed in the inner lanes and both lanes southbound. Commuters were also delayed at Exit 10 heading onto the southbound Turnpike.

The lengthy delays persisted northbound beyond the morning commute for continued cleanup.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

