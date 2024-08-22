NJ turning from ‘pumpkin spice’ weather back to summertime warmth

The Bottom Line

The beautiful weather continues!

You know all those "bad weather" days that you blame on me, your friendly neighborhood meteorologist? Totally fine. But I hope I get to take credit for gorgeous days and weeks like this one.

Thursday will be another September-ish weather day. Bright skies, dry weather, low humidity, and temperatures running about 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal normals.

Starting on Friday, a shift in high pressure will force a shift in wind directions. And that means temperatures will start to warm up again. We will be in the summery 80s for the weekend.

But you know what's not in New Jersey's forecast through the weekend? Summertime humidity. Nor summertime thunderstorms.

Our next rain chance will not come along until Monday.

Thursday

A pleasant day all around. And completely dry too.

We are starting your Thursday morning with sunshine and blue skies. And cool temperatures once again, hovering around 50 degrees across inland New Jersey. Coastal and urban areas are closer to 60 degrees.

High temperatures Thursday afternoon will reach the mid to upper 70s. A few fair-weather clouds will pop in through the midday and afternoon hours.

It really does not get much better than this, in my opinion.

Thursday night will be comfortably cool, although not quite as cold as the last two or three nights. Overnight lows will average upper 50s by Friday morning.

Friday

I think Friday will be noticeably warmer, as high temperatures push to around 80 degrees.

Otherwise... Sunny skies, light winds, low humidity, and dry weather. Gorgeous again.

Saturday

As I mentioned, the weekend will feature a return to seasonable, summerlike temperatures. But without the threat of steamy humidity or stormy weather.

Saturday's forecast includes periods of sun and clouds. I do hope the "sun" part of that forecast wins out in the end, but it will not be a perfectly clear day.

High temperatures will reach about 80 to 85 degrees, with a light southwesterly breeze. The Jersey Shore will likely benefit from a light sea breeze, keeping beaches in the 70s. Good stuff.

Sunday

More of the same.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warm, with highs potentially in the mid 80s. The dew point may climb to about 60 — that is on the edge of what I would call "sticky," but still quite pleasant and pretty comfortable.

Monday & Beyond

More changes settle in for early next week.

First of all, it will feel stickier. On Monday, dew points will climb into the 60s. Not quite "tropical" air, but it will feel noticeably thicker.

Second, Monday looks like the hottest day of the week. We might hit 90 in a couple spots.

Finally and most prominently, rain returns to the outlook. I am seeing a potential round of scattered thunderstorms for Monday afternoon and evening. Partially fueled by that increase in temperatures and humidity, by the way.

The big question is what happens after Monday. Some models show continuing unsettled weather through next week — no washouts and no heavy stuff, but potentially enough to snag some outdoor plans. On the other hand, if rain and clouds stay away, we could see another spike of heat into the 90s.

It's hard to believe Labor Day is only 11 days away. The first day of fall is exactly one month away. Put the pumpking spice away — there's still lots of summer weather yet to come!

