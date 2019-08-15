NJ troopers rescue dogs accidentally locked inside car

A State Police trooper broke the window of a minivan after a woman accidentally locked her two dogs inside at the New Jersey Turnpike's Walt Whitman rest stop on Sunday afternoon.

The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, called 911 after she got out of her car to let the dogs out. But she left the keys inside the car.

With the dogs panting as the temperature rose inside the minivan, two troopers arrived to assist and told the driver they'd have to break the windows to get inside. The dogs were traveling in pet carriers in the back of the minivan, according to video posted by State Police.

Temperatures were in the 80s during the late morning and all afternoon on Sunday, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Police did not disclose the exact time of the incident.

No charges were filed against the woman.

State Police used the incident to remind drivers to secure their keys before getting out of a car especially when traveling with children and pets.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5