NJ Transit rolls out new fare collection on buses

NEWARK — A half dozen bus line in Morris County got a glimpse at the future of ticket taking with the rollout of a new ticket validator and scanner on Thursday.

The device was put into use Thursday on bus routes 871, 872, 873, 874, 875 and 880 out of the Morris garage. Customers can scan the barcode on paper or mobile tickets already purchased before boarding and passes.

As customers board the bus, a validator located near the operator will display a “Welcome’’ message. The ticket or pass must be presented face up so the barcode can be scanned. Tickets and scans successfully scanned will display a green indicator that reads “Have A Nice Trip."

Executive Director Kevin Corbett said the new device could be used for fare cards and eventually allow payment by credit and debit cards. Currently only NJ Transit train riders can electronically purchase tickets.

“This is a very exciting development for bus customers," Corbett said.

The implementation comes the same week that an app malfunction prevented passengers from purchasing tickets and ticket machines did not allow credit card purchases.

NJ Transit also introduced their Access Link Online program, which allows electronic purchase of tickets, scheduling and communications with staff.

How did the new device work for you? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

