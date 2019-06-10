NJ Transit River Line back in service on Monday

NJ Transit's River Line will operate a regular weekday schedule on Monday.

Service on the 34-mile line that runs from Trenton to Camden was suspended on Friday morning after a defect in a single batch of wheels delivered by the original manufacturer was discovered during a regularly scheduled inspection. NJ Transit said it would inspect every wheel of every light rail vehicle as a precautionary measure.

Regular service resumed on Monday after "a sufficient number" of the fleet’s wheels passed "rigorous, around-the-clock testing and inspections," according to a statement from NJ Transit.

A shuttle bus will also run every 30 minutes between the River Line’s busiest stations, Trenton Transit Center, Florence, Beverly/Edgewater Park, and the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden, to enhance service during Monday's morning and afternoon commutes, between 5:45 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"When it comes to the safety of our customers and employees, we will not cut corners or take shortcuts. While the decision to comprehensively test every wheel on every vehicle was made out of an abundance of caution, it was the only responsible decision to make in the interest of safety," NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said.

Regular weekend service, which resumed on Saturday, was suspended on Sunday night when a person was struck between Burlington South and Roebling stations. NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith told the Cherry Hill Courier Post a man was struck and suffered non-life threatening injuries to his arm and left foot.

