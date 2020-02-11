NJ Transit Raritan Valley Line suspended after train hits truck

MIDDLESEX BOROUGH — The Raritan Valley Line was suspended in both directions on Tuesday morning after a truck Was struck by a train.

The truck was struck at the Cedar Avenue crossing by Raritan Valley Line train No. 5710, which had left High Bridge at 5:51 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at New York Penn Station at 7:10 a.m., according to NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith.

Smith said none of the 340 passengers and crew on board the train nor anyone in the truck were injured.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by NJ Transit buses. Smith said bus lines 59, 64/66, 113 and 114 run in the area of Cedar Avenue.

It's at least the third strike on NJ Transit tracks in Middlesex Borough this year at the Cedar Avenue crossing.

Two woman, driver Florence Obado, 73, of New Brunwsick and passenger Susan Mazurek, of Middlesex, 44 were killed when the car they were riding inside was struck at the Cedar Avenue crossing on Jan. 3, according to MyCentralJersey.com.

Gaven Deahl, 17, a Middlesex High School student, was struck and killed near the same crossing on Jan. 23, according to a MyCentralJersey.com report.

