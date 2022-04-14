NJ Transit OKs first contract in ‘safe haven’ project for trains

NEW BRUNSWICK — Intended to keep rail cars and locomotives sheltered from flood-prone areas during severe weather, NJ Transit's Delco Lead Storage and Inspection Facility is now gaining steam, with the awarding of the first construction contract, to Union Paving for more than $6 million.

In a release Wednesday, NJ Transit said the early action phase covered by the contract is anticipated to be completed by the end of the summer of 2023.

NJT President and CEO Kevin Corbett said climate change has "increased the frequency and intensity of weather events in our region," and will allow trains to quickly return to service on the Northeast Corridor, Raritan Valley, and North Jersey Coast lines.

Nearly a decade ago, following the damage incurred by NJ Transit equipment in Superstorm Sandy, the agency said that the County Yard in New Brunswick and the adjacent, four-mile-long Delco Lead were identified as potential "safe havens" for cars and locomotives.

Because the area is above a flood plain with few trees, NJT said, it will be a safe alternative if sister facilities in Kearny and in Morrisville, Pa. are evacuated.

The exact value of the Union Paving contract is $6,080,015, for construction that will prepare the site for future building.

