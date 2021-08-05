Students at nearly 60 colleges and universities are eligible for significant savings on travel expenses if they commute to and from school using NJ Transit.

With higher-ed institutions welcoming students back in the fall, NJ Transit on Thursday announced a couple of promotions as part of its "While You've Been Away" campaign to bring more young riders back to the agency's bus, rail and light rail systems.

Full-time students at participating colleges and universities in the region (listed below) can get a 25% discount on monthly passes when they're purchased via the NJ Transit mobile app for their school commute.

On top of that, the agency is offering a unique promotion for the Fall 2021 semester: Buy three months, get one free. To qualify, a student at a partner institution must buy a monthly pass on the app in each September, October and November. Then, a monthly pass for December 2021 will appear on their app.

According to NJ Transit, using this promotion, students can save more than 60% off transportation to campus this fall when compared to purchasing one-way transportation.

Partner schools

Atlantic Cape Community College

Baruch College (CUNY)

Bergen Community College

Berkeley College

Bloomfield College

Borough of Manhattan Community College (CUNY)

Brookdale Community College

Caldwell University

Camden County College

Centenary University

College of Mount Saint Vincent

Columbia University

County College of Morris

CUNY Graduate School of Public Health & Health Policy

Drew University

Drexel University

Essex County College

Fairleigh Dickinson University

Fashion Institute of Technology

Felician University

Fordham University

Forham Law School-NY

Hudson County Community College

Hunter College (CUNY)

Hussian College

Kean University

Lincoln Technical Institute (Paramus)

LIM College

Long Island University

Manhattan College

Marymount Manhattan College

Monmouth University

Montclair State University

New Jersey City University (NJCU)

New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT)

New York University (NYU)

Ocean County College

Pace University

Passaic County Community College

Pillar College

Pratt Institute

Princeton University

Ramapo College of New Jersey

Rider University

Rowan College of South Jersey (Gloucester & Cumberland)

Rowan University

Rutgers University

Saint John’s University

Saint Peter's University

Seton Hall University

School of Visual Arts

Stevens Institute of Technology

SUNY College of Optometry

Union County College

Universal Technical Institute (Bloomfield)

Weill Cornell Medical College and Graduate School

William Paterson University

Yeshiva University/Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law

