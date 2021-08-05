NJ Transit offering discounts, ‘free’ monthly passes to college students
Students at nearly 60 colleges and universities are eligible for significant savings on travel expenses if they commute to and from school using NJ Transit.
With higher-ed institutions welcoming students back in the fall, NJ Transit on Thursday announced a couple of promotions as part of its "While You've Been Away" campaign to bring more young riders back to the agency's bus, rail and light rail systems.
Full-time students at participating colleges and universities in the region (listed below) can get a 25% discount on monthly passes when they're purchased via the NJ Transit mobile app for their school commute.
On top of that, the agency is offering a unique promotion for the Fall 2021 semester: Buy three months, get one free. To qualify, a student at a partner institution must buy a monthly pass on the app in each September, October and November. Then, a monthly pass for December 2021 will appear on their app.
According to NJ Transit, using this promotion, students can save more than 60% off transportation to campus this fall when compared to purchasing one-way transportation.
Partner schools
- Atlantic Cape Community College
- Baruch College (CUNY)
- Bergen Community College
- Berkeley College
- Bloomfield College
- Borough of Manhattan Community College (CUNY)
- Brookdale Community College
- Caldwell University
- Camden County College
- Centenary University
- College of Mount Saint Vincent
- Columbia University
- County College of Morris
- CUNY Graduate School of Public Health & Health Policy
- Drew University
- Drexel University
- Essex County College
- Fairleigh Dickinson University
- Fashion Institute of Technology
- Felician University
- Fordham University
- Forham Law School-NY
- Hudson County Community College
- Hunter College (CUNY)
- Hussian College
- Kean University
- Lincoln Technical Institute (Paramus)
- LIM College
- Long Island University
- Manhattan College
- Marymount Manhattan College
- Monmouth University
- Montclair State University
- New Jersey City University (NJCU)
- New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT)
- New York University (NYU)
- Ocean County College
- Pace University
- Passaic County Community College
- Pillar College
- Pratt Institute
- Princeton University
- Ramapo College of New Jersey
- Rider University
- Rowan College of South Jersey (Gloucester & Cumberland)
- Rowan University
- Rutgers University
- Saint John’s University
- Saint Peter's University
- Seton Hall University
- School of Visual Arts
- Stevens Institute of Technology
- SUNY College of Optometry
- Union County College
- Universal Technical Institute (Bloomfield)
- Weill Cornell Medical College and Graduate School
- William Paterson University
- Yeshiva University/Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law
Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.