NJ Transit bus goes off Atlantic City Expressway and into woods

HAMMONTON — An NJ Transit bus carrying at least seven passengers was involved in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway early Tuesday morning.

Spokesman Jim Smith told New Jersey 101.5 bus #551 headed from Atlantic City to Philadephia went off the highway into the woods and hit a tree near Exit 28 for Route 54 in Hammonton around 4 a.m. Five passengers and the driver were injured in the crash. Smith did not know the extent of their injuries.

State Police told NBC Philadelphia passengers climbed out the window to escape the crash.

6 ABC Action News reported no one was hospitalized.

An NJ Transit bus carrying at least seven passengers was involved in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway early Tuesday morning.

State Police told NBC Philadelphia passengers climbed out the window to escape the crash.

6 ABC Action News reported no one was hospitalized.

State Police are leading the investigation into the crash but on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said it was misty and foggy with a wet road surface at the time of the crash.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Best coffee places recommended in Central Jersey

Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey