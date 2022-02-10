NJ Transit adding 25 more multilevel cars to rail fleet
Exercising options on a 2018 contract with manufacturer Alstom, NJ Transit announced Wednesday that its board of directors has approved the purchase of 25 additional multilevel rail cars for its rolling stock.
The additions to the original contract for 113 multilevel cars will provide extra capacity on nine existing peak-hour, peak-direction routes, according to an NJT release, but exactly which routes those will be and when they will run were not specified.
Funding for the new cars falls under the umbrella of the Portal North Bridge project, which is in turn funded in part by a $766.5 million Federal Transit Administration grant, NJT said.
The 25 new cars were classified by NJT as five cab cars, 17 trailer cars, and three trailer cars with restrooms. They are set to replace single-level cars which are more than 40 years old.
Maximum speed will be 110 miles an hour, NJT said, and all cars will be equipped with Positive Train Control.
Multilevel cars first debuted on NJ Transit in late 2006.
