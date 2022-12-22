NJ town targets family farm association for shutdown (Opinion)

In Howell, New Jersey, a Private Membership Association called Sprouts is under fire from the town government.

According to the government, the group is violating the local "land use" laws. What they are doing is gathering as families with their kids to teach the kids about agriculture, farming, animal care, and other nature-related subjects.

The farm has chickens, pigs, and goats to teach the kids in real-time with live animals.

Now they have to prepare for a legal battle as the town is trying to shut them down through the courts.

Dana Wefer, a champion of civil liberty and protecting individuals' rights, is representing the group. She joined me on air to discuss this latest assault on private education, seems that there is a growing trend of government intrusion in our lives.

Is the government trying to protect the NJEA and the public school system? We have already seen government bureaucrats in desperation calling out concerned parents as "domestic terrorists".

Parents' rights arguably made the difference in Glenn Youngkin's victory in Virginia. The Republican loss in New Jersey is in part because the nominee failed to energize parents or even address effectively the concerns of so many moms and dads.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

