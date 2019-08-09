NJ town plans to sue state over illegal immigrants

Democratic Councilman Mark Razzoli is standing up for all of us. He and the members of the Old Bridge council passed a resolution to prepare a lawsuit against the state's 'sanctuary' policy when it comes to illegal aliens.

The Attorney General in NJ has directed Law Enforcement members to withhold cooperation with federal law enforcement. That's right #FakeCop Gurbir Grewal who is more interested in pursuing his radical progressive agenda than to protect the lives and safety of our brave NJ LEOs.

Thankfully, some members of the Democratic party are now standing up to be counted with law abiding citizens. If you are involved in your local government or if you are a concerned citizen, you can join the lawsuit and help take back our state for law abiding citizens. Please email Mark directly markrazzoli@oldbridge.com

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: