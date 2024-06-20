NJ town auctioning off ambulance for you to use as a camper

Here’s something you don’t see every day. The city of South Amboy is auctioning off an ambulance. If you’re thinking, what would I do with an ambulance, they have an idea.

They no longer need it, but figured why just scrap it when someone might be able to make use out of it? So, they suggest this 1996 Ford ambulance could be converted with a little work into an awesome small camper.

For those who want to see the country but like most of us will never be in the financial position to buy one of those luxury RVs, this could bring a small living space and sleeping area with you anywhere.

Am I selling you yet? Okay, if not a camper, how about the ultimate novelty rig? The original Ghostbusters car known as Ecto-1 was a 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance. You can deck yours out and call it the Ecto-2.

Hey, whatever you’d like to do with this adventurous purchase is up to you. But if you’re intrigued check out the auction site page here.

It’s taking bids until Tuesday, July 2. The sale will also include a 7% buyer’s fee that goes to Municibid which is hosting this auction. Their name kind of explains it all. They auction off buses, fire trucks, ambulances, etc.

The current bid as of this writing is $675. Again, to make your own bid or check in on where it now stands go here. A sweet, sweet ride could soon be yours.

