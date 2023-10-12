2023 is winding down quickly. Before you know it we'll be singing Christmas and holiday carols while the lights twinkle around us.

It's just one of the realities of fall. As soon as the holidays start to approach, it's like someone stepped on the accelerator to get us to the new year.

But let's forget about that for a moment and look at all that the autumn season in New Jersey has to offer. October and November in particular offer some of the best weather on average to get outdoors before the chill of winter arrives.

And one of those outdoor activities we can take advantage of right now is camping. Whether with the trailer or on the ground with a tent, fall offers some of the best weather you could ask for when it comes to those perfect warm days and cool, crisp nights.

Campfire Canva loading...

But even December can sometimes deliver on some nice days, even if it's a little colder. In fact, many people love to go camping even when the first signs of winter arrive.

The good news for New Jersey is some of our state parks offer just that. A select few of our state parks offer year-round camping for those who really like to rough it in the cold.

As for the other state parks, that option is cut short. This, however, makes sense since camping isn't as big when the weather gets too cold.

Tent at a campsite Canva loading...

With that said, most of New Jersey's state park campsites are open throughout the fall season. Some only run through October while others stretch as far as December.

And as mentioned above, a select few allow reservations year-round. Here's a look at every New Jersey state park that offers camping for the fall season, along with the last date you can make a reservation in 2023.

Season ends soon for NJ camping: Last days to reserve in 2023 A look at all New Jersey state park campgrounds and the final dates you can reserve a campsite this year. State parks are listed in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Fall camping in NJ / tent / roasting marshmallows over a fire Canva loading...

NJ bears prep for winter: Here's what attracts them to your yard Black bears are on the move in New Jersey and all 21 counties need to be ready. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.